STOUT — Kim Plummer, 63 of Stout, Ohio gained her heavenly wings on Jan. 20, 2021 in Holzer Medical Center. She was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, Feb. 12, 1957, a daughter of Carol Logan Plummer and the late Ronald Plummer.

Kim participated in all Special Olympics at Happy Hearts and the Star Workshop, she was a Cheerleader, Majorette, Basketball player, Swimmer and a Champion Bowler and a Girl Scout. She loved animals, especially her two cats Callie Sue and Sophia and she was the number one Reds and Bengals Fan.

Surviving besides her mother are one brother, Byron (Janet) Plummer of Lloyd, Kentucky, two nephews, Hayden Plummer and Ben Plummer, one niece, Ashlea Smith, great-niece, Bailea Smith, great-nephews, Maverick Smith, Jameson Smith and Kamden Plummer.

The family would like to thank Benita, Felicia and their families for the wonderful care they provided for Kim.

Private services for the family will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 at the Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky. Visitation will be from 12 noon till 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Franklin Furnace, Ohio.

