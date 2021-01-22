27 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday

SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 27 new cases Friday for Scioto County.

The new cases bring the total to 5,363 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 44 additional recoveries reported by ODH Friday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 4,493 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH also reported no additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Friday so the total remains at 364 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS).

