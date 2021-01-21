SSU Success Center: The Hub of Information and Learning

PORTSMOUTH — Offering advising, tutoring and supplemental instruction, the Student Success Center (SSC) provides an intricate resource to all Shawnee State University students seeking additional academic assistance outside of their classroom.

“The Student Success Center is a place to come get questions answered,” said Dr. Glenna Heckler-Todt, Director of Advising & Academic Research. “We are the hub of information and learning on campus.”

The SSC is always a source of activity – whether students are looking for a place to study and complete their work, or need assistance scheduling for the upcoming semester, or are new students orienting themselves with campus. Students have the opportunity to reach out for advice on majors and career paths, receive academic and emotional support and ask questions about navigating higher education.

“As part of Academic Affairs, the Success Center has five new Success Coaches who reach out to students who may be struggling,” Dr. Heckler-Todt said. “These coaches may be available online or on-campus. Success Coaches let the appropriate advisor know to reach out to the particular student and provide assistance.”

Success Coaches allow students to work with someone one-on-one on topics such as goal setting, time management, study skills, understanding individual strengths and connection to resources on campus and in the community.

While adapting to COVID-19 health guidelines has prevented the center from hosting the majority of their usual in-person workshops and events, the staff is still offering students a place to have their questions answered while also providing a space to complete their work. The center has also adapted to be able to provide virtual appointments for any tutoring needs or questions.

“The Student Success Center has been consistently open to students during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dr. Heckler-Todt said, citing that many advisors have been able to meet with students virtually and help those students adapt to remote courses.

In addition to serving full-time SSU students, the SSC also manages the College Credit Plus program, which provides high school students the opportunity to enroll in college courses and earn credit towards their future degrees. The SSC helps those students navigate their course schedules and adapt to taking college courses.

The Student Success Center is located in Massie Hall, Suite 145. It is available to students Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Fridays 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. To learn more about services provided by the SSC, visit www.shawnee.edu.

