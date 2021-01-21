2 deaths; 66 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday

SCIOTO — The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments reported two additional local deaths in connection with the COVID-19 virus.

The victims are a 73-year-old man who died on January 7 and a 66-year-old man that died on January 17.

The deaths bring the total to 77 Scioto County residents that have passed away in connection with the virus. COVID-19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however, it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

Scioto EMA and the health departments offered their condolences to the families.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 66 new cases Thursday for Scioto County. The new cases bring the total to 5,336 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 55 additional recoveries reported by ODH Thursday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 4,449 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH also reported no additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Thursday so the total remains at 364 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS).

