Scioto County urged to get registered for the vaccine

SCIOTO — “Get registered and please be patient,” that is the message from vaccine providers as the COVID-19 vaccination effort approaches the second week of Phase 1B.

While Scioto County continues to lead the state in the percentage of the population vaccinated, there is still a limited amount of vaccine available in Scioto County and throughout Ohio.

Beginning Monday, January 25, Ohioans 75 years of age and older may register for an appointment. Scioto County now has five locations where the vaccination is being administered. Those eligible for the vaccine this coming week are asked to register once at one vaccination site – not multiple ones.

“With vaccine supply still being very limited each week, we can’t stress enough how important it is to register only once and then to please be patient,” said Scioto EMA Director Larry Mullins. “You will be called back for an appointment, but it may not be immediately.”

Dr. David Byers, Infectious Disease Specialist and Medical Director for Portsmouth City Health Department said, “Even after you’ve received your vaccination, keep wearing a mask and social distancing. The vaccine will protect you from getting sick from COVID-19, but it is not known yet if you can still carry the virus and spread it to others.”

Here is a list of current vaccination locations in Scioto County. If you are 75 years old and over, you can register now at one location for an appointment. If you choose Southern Ohio Medical Center, SOMC will begin taking calls for appointments on Friday, January 22nd. If you are waiting for your second dose, you do not need to call. You will be contacted for an appointment in the coming days.

Scioto County Vaccination Locations

• Southern Ohio Medical Center – Main Campus – 740-356-2273 – www.somc.org

• Kroger Pharmacy – Portsmouth – 866-211-5320 – www.kroger.com/rx/guest/get-vaccinated

• Kroger Pharmacy – Wheelersburg – 866-211-5320 – www.kroger.com/rx/guest/get-vaccinated

• Portsmouth City Health Department – 740-352-7020 – http://portsmouthcityhealth.org

• Scioto County Health Department – 740-352-7020 – www.sciotocountyhealthdepartment.com

