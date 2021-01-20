1 death; 27 new COVID cases reported Wednesday

SCIOTO — The Portsmouth City and Scioto County Health Departments reported another local death in connection with the COVID-19 virus.

The victim is a 62-year old woman who passed on January 13. The death brings the total to 75 Scioto County residents that have passed away in connection with the virus. COVID19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however, it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

Scioto EMA and the health departments offered their condolences to the families.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 27 new cases Wednesday for Scioto County. The new cases bring the total to 5,297 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 81 additional recoveries reported by ODH Wednesday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 4,394 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH also reported one additional hospitalization for Scioto County Wednesday bringing the total to 364 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS).

