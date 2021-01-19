1 death; 34 new cases reported Tuesday

SCIOTO — The Portsmouth City and Scioto County Health Departments reported an additional local death in connection with the COVID-19 virus.

The victim is a 56-year-old man who died on Jan. 16.

The death brings the total to 74 Scioto County residents that have passed away in connection with the virus. COVID-19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however, it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

Scioto EMA and the health departments offered their condolences to the families.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 34 new cases Tuesday for Scioto County. The new cases bring the total to 5,270 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 81 additional recoveries reported by ODH Tuesday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 4,313 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH also reported 2 additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Tuesday bringing the total to 363 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID19.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS).

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/01/web1_COVID-19-Update-for-Tuesday-January-19-2021.jpg