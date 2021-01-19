New Boston councilman charged with OVI

NEW BOSTON — A Village of New Boston councilman was charged with an OVI after being involved in a car accident involving several vehicles.

According to a release from the NBPD, Vonald Patrick, 69 of New Boston, a Village of New Boston Councilman, was operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and or drugs from evidence found at the scene. The NBPD responded to the traffic crash within the 4500 block of Gallia Street Wednesday, Jan. 13, at 5:41 p.m.

Once officers arrived, it was found that a 1999 black Chevrolet Suburban had crashed into the rear end of another vehicle near the intersection of Taylor Avenue, lost control and ended up onto the side embankment landing part ways on the Bob Evans parking lot. The suburban also struck another parked vehicle with no occupants. The driver and a passenger in the vehicle that was rear-ended by the suburban declined transportation to a hospital by ambulance, but it is believed they later went to the hospital themselves.

Patrick was transported to the emergency room for treatment and or observation. After the completion of the crash investigation, Patrick was charged and received traffic citations for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and or drugs, a misdemeanor in the first degree and will appear at Portsmouth Municipal Court Wednesday, Jan. 20. This state code section 4511.19A1A is used when no chemical test was requested by the police or performed on a suspect and there will be other evidence to support the OVI other than a chemical test.

Patrick also received citations for leaving the scene of an accident and failure to control for a crash that occurred just before the crash in the 4500 block of Gallia. Patrick had lost control and hit skipped an unoccupied parked vehicle in the 3700 block of Rhodes Avenue, causing damage to that vehicle. These charges, along with the OVI charge, is set for appearance at Municipal Court Wednesday.

Because of the crash and how it was handled by officers, NBPD Chief Steve Goins has begun an internal departmental investigation to see why no NBPD officer responded to the hospital afterward to place Patrick under arrest for OVI. Goins is also looking into why the required State BMV 2255 Form for advice to OVI arrestees, where the police are asking the suspect to submit to a chemical test (in this case, it would have been a blood test) to determine the level of alcohol and or drugs in the suspect’s body was not followed.

If a suspect refuses to submit to the requested test, then the State of Ohio BMV immediately suspends the suspect’s license until the first court appearance. According to a release, this was not done by NBPD or the officers who would have been responsible for seeing that it was done, and no testing was performed on Patrick.

If it is determined that NBPD Policy for OVI Violators was not followed and this case was impeded, then these possible findings will be referred to the Village Attorney Justin Blume on review for disciplinary actions.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/01/web1_Crash-1-13-21.jpg https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/01/web1_Screenshot_2020-03-20-Daily-Times-pdtnews365-Instagram-photos-and-videos-3.jpg