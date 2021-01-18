Scioto County Coordinated Transit Draft Plan ready for public review and feedback

SCIOTO — The Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission (OVRDC) and Access Scioto County are undergoing a process to update the Scioto County Coordinated Transit Plan. The process began in October 2020 and will wrap up in Spring 2021.

The Coordinated Transit Plan is a four-year coordinated plan designed for Public and Human Services Transportation. The purpose of the Plan is to understand the unmet transportation needs of people in Scioto County and to provide goals and priorities for agencies and companies providing transportation services to the community. The plan assists with securing funding for these services.

The Draft Plan is available to review and comments are being accepted through February 19. Please visit the Participate in the Planning Process tab at burtonplanning.com/sciotocountycoordinatedplan/. The draft plan is also available online.

OVRDC is also asking residents to participate in one of the two virtual public forums on Wednesday, January 27 from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. or 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. to hear about the Draft Plan and give your thoughts on it. The meetings will be held virtually via Zoom with a telephone call-in option. Recordings of the meetings will be available on the project website.

Please contact Stephanie Gilbert at (740) 947-2853 if you have questions or need another option for attending or reading the Draft Plan.

For more information about the Scioto County Coordinated Transit Plan, visit the project website at burtonplanning.com/sciotocountycoordinatedplan/ or contact Stephanie Gilbert, Transportation Planning Coordinator with OVRDC at (740) 947-2853.

