ODH launches vaccine provider website

PORTSMOUTH — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) has established a website that enables Ohioans to find vaccine providers in their area.

This tool shows providers throughout Ohio who have received shipments of Covid-19 vaccines for those currently being vaccinated in Phase 1B. As more vaccine providers receive shipments, they will be added to the ODH’s vaccine provider webpage.

On the webpage you will be able to search for vaccine providers by county or zip code. The tool will enable you to see a list of providers in our area with website and contact information for each provider. This will help you register for a vaccine as each specific age group becomes eligible.

At this time, Ohioans age 80 and older are the first group eligible.

the schedule for the next few weeks will go as followed:

The week of Jan. 19: Ohioans 80 years of age and older.

The week of Jan. 25: Ohioans 75 years of age and older; those with severe congenital or developmental disorders.

The week of Feb. 1: Ohioans 70 years of age and older; employees of K-12 schools that wish to remain or return to in-person or hybrid models.

The week of Feb. 8: Ohioans 65 years of age and older.

Each provider manages its own schedules and appointments. This tool is intended help make site information easily accessible to Ohioans. It is important to call or visit the website of a provider in advance to ensure the provider is conducting vaccinations at this time and to make arrangements to be vaccinated. Websites, contact information, and addresses listed are submitted by vaccine providers.

To access ODH’s Vaccine Provider Tool go to:

https://vaccine.coronavirus.ohio.gov/

