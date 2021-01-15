14th Street MLK events slated for Sunday and Monday.

PORTSMOUTH — It may not seem like a holiday to many who are working from home anyway, but Monday is Martin Luther King Day, a day set aside to honor Dr. King and his work.

Speaking with Maureen Cadogen, President of MLK Scholarship Committee, said that due to COVID, they had to cancel the events that they might do for Martin Luther King Day Monday. However, she did say that the 14th Street Community Center was doing a few things to Honor Dr. King.

“We are doing something small both Sunday and Monday. On Sunday, we are going to do a little march from 14th Street to Martin Luther King Way, where they put the new sign up and back to the 14th Street Community Center. We are gathering at 1:30 p.m. and will start right at 2:00 p.m,” Malone said, “We want all the people to come out because it is very important to make an impact.”

Malone went on to say that because of COVID, they will be practicing social distancing and wearing masks.

“We want everyone to come. The walk is not that far,” Maxine said. “We usually have an art show, but due to COVID, we are going to do a live 20 to 25-minute show on Facebook. We will be doing it at 7 p.m., there at the Community Center to show it live. We want to show the importance of remembering Martin Luther King Jr.”

Malone said that usually, Cadogen has a winter picnic at that time, but unfortunately, that too had to be canceled due to COVID. The ladies both said that the theme for the evening is Dream But Stay Woke. Cadogen added about the theme, don’t be caught just being passive about things, but be aware of what is going on.

The only folks that will be in person Monday, Jan. 18, are those people that are participating in the program, with the event to be live for everyone to see. She said to make sure to look on the 14th Street Community Center’s Facebook page. They will have a speaker, some dancing and some singing.

Malone said that at first, they weren’t going to do anything and the children were asking what they were doing and she knew then that they had to do something.

“We have to move forward, regardless of what is going on around us, we have to grow positive thoughts,” Malone said.

The 14th Street Community Center in Portsmouth. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/01/web1_14th-street-cc.jpg The 14th Street Community Center in Portsmouth. Courtesy Photo

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights