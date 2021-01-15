7 deaths; 44 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday

SCIOTO — The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments reported seven additional local deaths during the past few weeks in connection with the COVID-19 virus.

The victims are a 64-year-old woman who passed on Jan. 6, a 73-year-old man who passed on Jan. 7, an 82-year-old man and a 38-year-old man who both passed on Jan. 10, an 83-year-old man and an 86-year-old man who both passed on Jan. 12, and a 67-year-old man who passed on Jan. 13.

The deaths bring the total to 73 Scioto County residents that have died in connection with the virus. COVID19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however, it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

Scioto EMA and the health departments offered their condolences to the families.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 44 new cases Friday for Scioto County. The new cases bring the total to 5,131 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 51 additional recoveries reported by ODH Friday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 4,071 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH also reported one additional hospitalization for Scioto County Friday bringing the total to 347 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS). Having only meeting two out of the seven indicators again this week.

