44 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday

SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 44 new cases Thursday for Scioto County.

The new cases bring the total to 5,087 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 60 additional recoveries reported by ODH Thursday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 4,020 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH also reported two additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Thursday bringing the total to 346 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS). Having only meeting two out of the seven indicators again this week.

