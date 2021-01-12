Commissioners honor retirement of 39-year county worker

SCIOTO — The Scioto County Commissioners convened Tuesday morning, taking on 17 items on its conference agenda.

On its final item, Commissioners Bryan Davis and Cathy Coleman passed a resolution honoring the retirement of Tamma Lou Smith for 39 years of service to the county, most recently with the Board of Elections.

“We are thankful and appreciate her years of dedication,” said Coleman.

The commissioners also received inventories from several county departments. Davis reported the following departments that submitted inventories, whose deadline of reporting was Monday, Jan. 11:

• Clerk of Courts

• Recorder’s Office

• Access Scioto County

• Soil and Water

• Scioto County Commissioners

• Auditor’s Office

• Domestic Relations Court

• Scioto County Economic Development

• Scioto County Children’s Services

• Scioto County Coroner’s Office

• Juvenile Court

• Judge Mark Kuhn

• Adult Probation Department

• Scioto County Sheriff’s Office

• Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office

• Veteran’s Service Office

• Scioto County Treasurer’s Office

A new Scioto County Commissioner will be voted Thursday, Jan. 14, to take the place of Commissioner Mike Crabtree.

Candidates vying for the seat took part in a Facebook livestream Monday evening, introducing themselves to the Republican Central Committee, who will vote Thursday, Jan. 14, to fill the seat. According to state law, the appointment is made by the Scioto County Republican Central Committee comprised of representatives from the different precincts in Scioto County.

According to the livestream on the Scioto County Republican Party Facebook page, 20 candidates have expressed interest in becoming a commissioner to serve Scioto County.

The Scioto County Commissioners reviewed and passed all 17 items on its agenda during its Tuesday session. Photo by Patrick Keck. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/01/web1_IMG_5997.jpg The Scioto County Commissioners reviewed and passed all 17 items on its agenda during its Tuesday session. Photo by Patrick Keck.

New commissioner to be appointed Thursday

