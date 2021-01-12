2 deaths; 49 new cases reported Tuesday

SCIOTO — The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments reported two additional local deaths in connection with the COVID-19 virus.

The victims were a 91-year-old woman who passed Jan. 4 and an 83-year-old woman who passed Jan. 5.

The deaths bring the total to 66 Scioto County residents that have died in connection with the virus. COVID19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however, it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

Scioto EMA and the health departments offered their condolences to the families.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 49 new cases Tuesday for Scioto County. The new cases bring the total to 4,990 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 79 additional recoveries reported by ODH Tuesday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 3,902 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH also reported 3 additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Tuesday bringing the total to 344 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS).

