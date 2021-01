January indictments handed down

SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the January term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on January 8 and returned three Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

Dianna L. Foster, 44, Portsmouth, Ohio, Trafficking in Marihuana, Trafficking in Cocaine, Possession of Marihuana and Possession of Cocaine.

Sonya D. Adams, 44, Portsmouth, Ohio, Trafficking in Marihuana, Trafficking in Cocaine, Possession of Marihuana and Possession of Cocaine.

Anthony Lamont Woods, 50, Williamson, West Virginia, Tampering with Evidence, Possessing Criminal Tools, Trafficking in Cocaine and Possession of Cocaine.

Taliya Marie Edwards, 21 Columbus, Ohio, Possessing Criminal Tools, Trafficking in Cocaine and Possession of Cocaine.

Meghan Raleight Wilson, 32, Columbus, Ohio, Tampering with Evidence, Possessing Criminal Tools, Trafficking in Cocaine and Possession of Cocaine.

Alexander Deshone Collins, 21, Detroit, Michigan, two Counts Receiving Stolen Property, Escape, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Trafficking in Marihuana, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of Marihuana and Possession of Cocaine.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/01/web1_N1906P38003C.jpg