2 deaths; 54 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday

SCIOTO — The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments reported two additional local deaths in connection with the COVID-19 virus.

The victims were an 89-year-old man who passed Jan. 7 and a 78-year-old man who passed Jan. 9.

The deaths bring the total to 64 Scioto County residents that have died in connection with the virus. COVID-19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however, it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

Scioto EMA and the health departments offered their condolences to the families.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 54 new cases Monday for Scioto County. The new cases bring the total to 4,941 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 27 additional recoveries reported by ODH Monday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 3,823 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH also reported 1 additional hospitalization for Scioto County Monday bringing the total to 341 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS).

