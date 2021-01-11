Commissioners reappoint Davis as SCBC Chairman

SCIOTO — The Scioto County Commissioners met for their annual organizational meeting for 2021, voting Commissioner Bryan Davis as the chairman of commissioners and Cathy Coleman, vice-chair.

During a less than 10-minute meeting Monday, Jan. 11, the commissioners tackled seven items on the agenda, including appointing the chair and vice-chair, establishing regular session days, and appointing a representative for the County Commissioners Association for the year 2021.

With the vacancy of the third commissioner still open, Davis vacated the chair position to proceed with the meeting and motioned to appoint Scioto County Commission Clerk Jenn Kish as temporary chairman.

“We need to appoint a temporary chair for the meeting so we can do items three and four on the agenda,” Davis said.

Items three and four on the agenda involved appointing the new chairman for 2021 and vice-chairman. Coleman made a motioned to appoint Davis as Chairman of the Scioto County Board of Commissioners. Davis accepted the nomination, and both voted to appoint Davis. Davis then made a motion to appoint Coleman as the Vice Chairman and voted to approve.

Also, on the agenda, commissioners reappointed Apiary Inspector, Alva Queen.

“A lot of people, this is a mystery to them and don’t realize we do have a beehive apiary inspector for the county,” Davis said. “We do have 29 active apiaries in the county and Alva has done that position for many, many years.”

Commissioners also voted on the schedule for regular session days for the 2021 year. Davis stated that they plan to bring back meetings, both Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. once COVID-19 cases decrease, and it is safe to do so.

The commissioners plan to meet weekly on Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. while local COVID-19 rates remain high. Once the COVID-19 rate decreases, they will resume their Tuesday meetings, which will be announced at that time.

Due to Commissioner Mike Crabtree’s unexpected death, the Scioto County Commissioners voted on a resolution designating a new representative as well as an alternate to represent Scioto County at the annual meeting of the County Commissioners Association for 2021.

“This is what Mike had done for a long time,” Davis said. “As the official representative, that is for all voting at the County Commissioners Association Ohio in regard to anything any matter that would come before the county,”

Coleman made a motion to adopt that Davis be the county representative and that Coleman be the alternate. Both Coleman and Davis voted to approve the resolution. Davis motioned to adjourn the organizational meeting, reminding residents that the commissioners will meet Tuesday, Jan. 12, at 9:30 a.m. this week and then proceed to have meetings on Thursdays starting next week.

Scioto County Commissioners hold their annual Organizational Meeting, Monday, Jan. 11 2021 https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/01/web1_Screenshot_2021-01-11-1-Facebook.jpg Scioto County Commissioners hold their annual Organizational Meeting, Monday, Jan. 11 2021

Adam Black ablack@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Adam Black at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1927, or by email at ablack@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Adam Black at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1927, or by email at ablack@aimmediamidwest.com.

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved