60 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday

SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 60 new cases Sunday for Scioto County.

The new cases bring the total to 4,887 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 27 additional recoveries reported by ODH Sunday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 3,796 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH also reported six additional hospitalizations for the county on Sunday bringing the total to 340 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS).

