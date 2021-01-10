Fitzgerald’s body removed from Killen Generating Station site

ADAMS COUNTY — The body of Jamie Fitzgerald has been removed from the Killen Generating Station site, according to a statement released from the company Saturday.

Fitzgerald, who went missing after the roof of a decommissioned power plant in Adams County collapsed Dec. 9, was missing since the collapse. Rescue crews were on-site searching for Fitzgerald for 30 days, when his body was located Friday, Jan. 8.

On Saturday, Adamo Group released a statement, sharing Fitzgerald had been located and removed from the site.

“It was with tremendous sorrow that we have informed the loved ones and immediate family of Jamie Fitzgerald that he has been recovered and removed from the Killen Generating Station site in Adams County, oh.,” the company stated. “This is a difficult time, and we continue to express our deepest sympathy, thoughts and prayers to Jamie’s fiancée, children, family and friends.”

The company shared crews worked diligently and safely to expedite an extremely complex recovery in a sensitive manner.

“We wish to thank our employees; the first responders, emergency personnel and law enforcement officers who assisted in the recovery effort, including the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, the Manchester Fire Department, The Ohio State Patrol and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources; officials from The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) for their guidance and support; and the engineering firm of Thornton Tomasetti for their expertise and assistance.

We also want to thank and recognize the amazing and caring people of this community, who provided support, food, comfort, prayers, blankets, personal care items, shelter and more to Jamie’s loved ones throughout this ordeal. Their selfless devotion was truly inspiring,” the release stated.

