7 deaths; 90 new cases reported Friday

SCIOTO — The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Departments reported another seven local deaths in connection with COVID-19 virus during the past few weeks.

The victims include a 68-year-old man that passed on Dec. 29, an 81-year-old man and 82-year-old man that passed Jan. 2, an 83-year-old man who passed on Jan. 3, an 89-year-old woman who passed on Jan. 4, and a 69-year-old man and an 86-year-old man that passed on Jan. 6.

The additional deaths bring the total to 62 for the county during the pandemic of people who have died in connection with the virus. COVID-19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 90 new cases Friday for Scioto County. The new cases bring the total to 4,776 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 57 additional recoveries reported by ODH Friday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 3,722 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH also reported 12 additional hospitalizations for the county Friday bringing the total to 327 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS) having only met two (2) of the seven (7) indicators this week.

