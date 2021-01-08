PALS to host Sweetheart Raffle

PORTSMOUTH — What are the odds? How about a 1 in 200 chance to win $5,000, as well as a 1 in 10 chance to win a prize worth $50 or more in the first-ever PALS’ Sweetheart Raffle?

Only 200 tickets will be sold in PALS’ reverse raffle fundraiser set for February 12 beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets may be purchased for $50 each from any PALS ({Portsmouth Area Ladies, Inc.) member, on EventBrite or by telephoning (740) 858-3419.

Participants can join PALS members who will be conducting the raffle at the Portsmouth Area Ladies Facebook page (www.Facebook.com/PortsmouthAreaLadies) to see reverse raffle winners announced in real time on February 12 at 7 p.m. More details are available by messaging PALS via Facebook.

Those who wish to be a sponsor for the Sweetheart Raffle can see information on EventBrite when purchasing tickets. Sponsors may pay $500 and receive two tickets for the raffle.

Proceeds from the raffle will go toward funding community needs through grant requests submitted by area nonprofits on a quarterly basis. Since PALS has not been able to raise funds through its regular fundraisers due to Covid – 19, the women’s volunteer group is eager to offer the reverse raffle as a fun way to gain resources which may help community causes. PALS members hope they will be able to hold a purse bingo fundraiser on March 14. If not, the event will be rescheduled to late September 2021.

Since its establishment in 2007, PALS has given donations amounting to almost $140,000 to help community causes in area of education, health and welfare, arts and culture, civic projects and social services. The many PALS volunteers who work to raise funds encourage local residents to buy Sweetheart Raffle Tickets while they are available so that the organization can resume granting funds for community requests. More information may be obtained by calling (740) 858-3419.