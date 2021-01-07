80 new cases reported Thursday

SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 80 new cases Thursday for Scioto County.

The new cases bring the total to 4,686 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 55 additional recoveries reported by ODH Thursday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 3,665 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH also reported no additional hospitalizations for the county on Thursday so the total stays at 315 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS).

Scioto County only met two (2) of the seven (7) indicators this week. The indicators met were Indicator 1: New Cases per Capita and Indicator 5: Outpatient Visits.

Indicators Scioto County did not meet included: Indicator 2: New Cases Increase; Indicator; 3: Non-Congregate Cases; Indicator 4: Emergency Department Visits; Indicator 6: Hospital Admissions; and Indicator 7: ICU Bed Occupancy.

Scioto County will remain at Level 3 (RED) until Indicator 1: New Cases per Capita, drops below 100. This week Scioto County’s New Cases per Capita was at 804.63 per 100K. Last week Scioto County was at 657.25 per 100K.

