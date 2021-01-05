Congressman Johnson to object Electoral College certification

WASHINGTON — Scrutiny from Republican Congressmen surrounding the results of the 2020 Presidential Election has continued in the new year. Wednesday will be the latest attempt to argue voting irregularities and fraud, where Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Marietta plans to do just that.

Congress will gather Jan. 6 to count the Election College votes, votes that have already been certified by state governments that formalized president-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 victory Dec. 14.

Johnson plans on challenging Pennsylvania’s results, which Biden won by a slim margin, and possibly other states if they violated the Constitution, their own election laws, and did not count all the legal ballots.

“Most of the people I represent know the truth,” said Johnson, who represents eastern and southeastern Ohio, in a released statement. “Between the news media acting as the public relations department of the Democrat party, Big Tech’s thumb on the social media and search results scales, and credible allegations of elections in some states, many believe the 2020 election wasn’t fair.”

Citing high numbers of mail-in voting, which Johnson argues the state’s constitution does not permit in mass, he believes Pennsylvania’s results should not be certified.

According to Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, the state’s election turnout was the highest since at least 1960, where over 6.9 million or nearly 71% of the voting age population casted ballots in person or by mail during the November election.

This type of voting, which many used due to the coronavirus, has been the subject of attacks by President Donald Trump to be fraudulent. Legal attempts to prove this claim however have remained fruitless, Johnson saying dismissals by the courts being done on a partisan basis.

Johnson, who was just sworn into his sixth term in the U.S. House of Representatives, also used a 2005 bipartisan commission on election reform report to further his point. The report included a statement from former President Jimmy Carter and former Secretary of State James Baker which found mail-in voting “remains the largest source of potential voter.”

More recently however, the Carter Center added details on the report and actually encouraged state and federal government to expand vote-by-mail options before the Nov. 3 election.

“The commission’s main recommendations on vote-by-mail and absentee voting were to increase research on vote-by-mail and to eliminate the practice of allowing candidates or party workers to pick up and deliver absentee ballots,” reads their May statement.

“Fortunately, since 2005, many states have gained substantial experience in vote-by-mail and have shown how key concerns can be effectively addressed through appropriate planning, resources, training and messaging.”

Both the Center projected, and Republican Party Sen. Rob Portman later said there were instances of voter fraud and irregularities, but not enough to overturn the election results.

Portman said in a release from Monday that he would not be joining others in Congress in their challenges to the formal count Jan. 6.

“The Constitution created a system for electing the President through the Electoral College that ensures the people and the states hold the power, not Congress,” reads his statement, although he voted and campaigned for Trump. “I cannot support allowing Congress to thwart the will of the voters.”

Instead he would like Congress to create a bipartisan panel on election integrity, a proposal supported by Gov. Mike DeWine.

Johnson does not believe his or other Congressmen actions will change the outcome of the election, yet is going through with it nonetheless.

“I was elected to do the right thing for our Constitution and for our nation,” his statement reads. “Simply rubber stamping these slipshod and partisan-laced electoral outcomes is wrong.”

By Patrick Keck pkeck@aimmediamidwest.com

