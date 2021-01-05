1 death; 98 new COVID cases reported Tuesday

SCIOTO — The Portsmouth City and Scioto County Departments reported another local death in connection with COVID-19 virus.

The latest victim is an 87-year-old woman that died Jan. 4

The additional death brings the total to 55 for the county during the pandemic of people who have died in connection with the virus. COVID19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

Scioto EMA and the health departments offers our condolences to the families.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 98 new cases Tuesday for Scioto County. The new cases bring the total to 4,523 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 80 additional recoveries reported by ODH Tuesday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 3,537 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH also reported 10 additional hospitalizations for the county on Tuesday bringing the total 314 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS).

