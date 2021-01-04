1 death; 32 new cases reported Monday

SCIOTO — Another local resident has died in connection with the COVID-19 virus.

The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments reported Monday that the latest victim is an 89-year-old female that died Jan. 2.

The additional death brings the total to 54 for the county during the pandemic of people who have died in connection with the virus. COVID-19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

Scioto EMA and the health departments offered their condolences to the families.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 32 new cases Monday for Scioto County. The new cases bring the total to 4,425 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 36 additional recoveries reported by ODH Monday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 3,457 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH also reported no additional hospitalizations for the county on Monday so the total stays at 304 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS).

