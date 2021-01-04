AAA: Nation enters 2021 on a lower note at the pump

The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is seven cents lower this week at $2.130 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $2.130

Average price during the week of December 28, 2020 $2.205

Average price during the week of January 6, 2020 $2.533

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$2.328 Athens

$2.160 Chillicothe

$2.023 Columbiana

$2.150 East Liverpool

$2.011 Gallipolis

$2.086 Hillsboro

$1.997 Ironton

$2.211 Jackson

$2.194 Logan

$1.996 Marietta

$2.093 Portsmouth

$2.121 Steubenville

$2.204 Washington Court House

$2.252 Waverly

Trend Analysis:

While the national gas price average ($2.25) is nine cents more than last month, January gas prices are already 33 cents cheaper than this time last year. That is the largest year-over-year difference at the beginning of January since 2015.

Today’s average has remained unchanged for the past 12 days. This pump price stability is credited to consistent crude oil prices in late December, about $47-48/barrel, combined with low demand. U.S. gasoline demand, as recorded by the Energy Information Administration (EIA), was at the lowest level for the last week of December in 23 years (since 1998) – at 8.1 million b/d.

AAA expects demand to dwindle in coming weeks and gas prices to likely be cheaper, especially if crude oil holds at the current price point. How high or low gas prices will go in 2021 will largely depend on crude oil prices, supply and demand. AAA expects that as the Coronavirus vaccine becomes more widely available and if states loosen travel restrictions, Americans will begin to drive more which will lead to an impact at the pump.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

