46 new COVID cases reported Sunday

SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) on Sunday reported 46 new positive COVID-19 cases for Scioto County.

The new cases bring the total to 4,393 since the start of the outbreak.

The ODH also reported Sunday 43 more persons who previously tested positive for the virus, have recovered, bringing the total of presumed recoveries to 3,421 people over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported 2 additional hospitalizations Sunday bringing the total to 304 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS).

