River Bend House now a Randall Residence Community

WHEELERSBURG — River Bend House, located at 900 Pirate Drive, is now a Randall Residence community. Newly named Randall Residence of Wheelersburg, they will offer Assisted Living to area seniors, support to families and so much more.

As a family‐owned company, Randall Residence has been developing and operating senior living communities for more than three generations. Today, they are known for their dedicated, hands‐on approach to senior living, compassionate and quality care, and commitment to building remarkable communities that allow seniors to flourish and grow.

“Although we may be new to Wheelersburg, our roots truly do run deep,” says Christopher Randall, CEO of Randall Residence. “Our strong foundation has been built over time and experience, and our passion for seniors is at the root of everything we do. By providing quality living, spacious apartments, rich and varied daily calendars of safe activities, support services and care as needed, those we love most can age in place while experiencing the remarkable living they desire and deserve.”

“We are so excited to become part of your community and can’t wait to make each day even more remarkable than the last for our residents,” says Christopher. “We are sure you’ll find a lot to love about life at our communities, so we invite you to contact us today to learn more.”

Call 740‐574‐1399 for more information.