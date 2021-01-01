Counseling and discipleship training starts Jan. 11 at WBC

WHEELERSBURG — The Counseling and Discipleship Training at Wheelersburg Baptist Church (WBC) will begin Jan. 11, announced Brad Brandt, pastor at WBC and certified ACBC counselor. This is the 21st year for the 12-week course held Monday evenings at 11712 Gallia Pike. This year is the Fundamentals Track 2.

“No prerequisite is required and is not a repeat of last year’s track,” said David Beam, Director of Biblical Counseling at WBC. “You can start with the second part and do the first part next year,” Beam said. “Given the fear and anxiety around COVID-19 and the struggles in 2020, this is a way to learn how to give biblical counsel to people.”

In a previous interview with the Daily Times, Brandt and Beam gave insight as to how the training originated at WBC.

“Back in 1987 when I came to be the pastor of the church, I knew the Bible, but I didn’t know how to minister the Bible to people with what they were struggling with, marriage issues, parenting issues, their child was told they had ADHD,” Brandt said.

Brandt has seen people going outside the church for help and often, he found well-meaning people, even professionals, we’re able to address different aspects of the issues but not go to the core of the problem.

“Jesus talks about how it is out of the heart that the mouth speaks. The heart is the core issue when problems are going on,” said Brandt. “After pastoring five or six years, I realized I needed to get some training and biblical counseling going on.”

With that revolution for Brandt personally and his family, a few years later, Wheelersburg Baptist Church started its first biblical training course in the year 2000.

“Everybody provides counsel,” said Beam. “Our goal is for everybody who leaves here to give counsel that comes from the scripture in the Bible.”

WBC is one of about 70 certified training centers with an international organization named Association of Certified Biblical Counselors (ACBC). The training that starts in January does qualify toward becoming a certified counselor if the person chooses that path. More information can be found on ACBC’s website www.biblicalcounseling.com

There are two fundamentals tracks offered, rotating on opposite years, and an advanced track each year for those who have completed the fundamentals tracks. This year’s advanced track is help with the ACBC Exams.

Track Two is offered this year and includes:

Why Counseling in the Church

Qualifications of a Biblical counselor

Role of the Holy Spirit

Recapturing a Forfeited Ministry

Essential Elements of Counseling

Helping Counselees Change

A Model for Decision Making

Biblical Principles of Sex

Dealing with Addictions

Women Counseling Women

Counseling and Evangelism

Eating Disorders

Medical Issues in Counseling

Roles in Marriage

Depression

Spouse Abuse

Trusting God in Adversity

The lectures start promptly at 6 p.m. and case studies & DVD observation at 8 p.m. Beam advised social distancing and mask-wearing will be observed. Covid19 compliant snacks are provided.

If you are not comfortable or are unable to attend in person, there is a new option for 2021. WBC is offering livestreaming that allows you take this class from the comfort of your own home. Anyone in the world can register for the livestream version. It is not limited to those only in the area.

However, if you are working toward your certification, WBC urges you to reach out to Dave Beam or Brad Brandt at the church at 740-574-5116 before registering. For more class information or to register and pay online, visit www.wheelersburgbaptist.com

By Hope R. Comer | PDT hcomer@aimmediamidwest.com

