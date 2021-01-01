84 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday

SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) on Thursday Dec. 31, reported 84 new positive COVID-19 cases for Scioto County.

The new cases bring the total to 4,243 since the start of the outbreak.

The ODH also reported Thursday 87 more persons who previously tested positive for the virus, have recovered, bringing the total of presumed recoveries to 3,260 people over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported 6 additional hospitalizations Thursday bringing the total to 299 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS) again this week.

Scioto County only met one (1) of the seven (7) indicators this week which was Indicator 1: New Cases per Capita.

Indicators Scioto County did not meet included: Indicator 2: New Cases Increase; Indicator; 3: Non-Congregate Cases; Indicator 4: Emergency Department Visits; Indicator 5: Outpatient Visits; Indicator 6: Hospital Admissions; and Indicator 7: ICU Bed Occupancy.

Scioto County will remain at Level 3 (RED) until Indicator 1: New Cases per Capita, drops below 100. This week Scioto County’s New Cases per Capita was at 657.25 per 100K. Last week Scioto County was at 790.03 per 100K.

Due to the holiday numbers were not available for Jan 1.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/01/web1_COVID-19-Update-Thursday-Dec-31-2020.jpg