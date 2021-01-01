New Year, New Sheriff

SCIOTO — There’s a new sheriff in town.

Scioto County Sheriff-elect David Thoroughman was officially sworn in at the Scioto County Courthouse Wednesday evening in front of friends and family. Scioto County Judge Howard Harcha swore in the new sheriff as his wife held the Bible and Thoroughman repeated the oath from Harcha.

“I am very blessed and humbled to be standing here today,” Thoroughman said. “I am very grateful the residents of Scioto County have elected me to this office.”

Monday morning, Thoroughman will take on the duty of keeping Scioto Countians safe and combating many of the issues the county faces. One of the issues Thoroughman said he will be tackling from the very start is the drug epidemic the county is fighting.

“Since I left Portsmouth PD in 2010, our drug overdose calls have increased 667%,” Thoroughman said. “I received a call yesterday from the Attorney General’s Office, and they want to work with us to bring that number down. I am very excited about that.”

Thoroughman shared that Scioto County was the No. 1 county in the state of Ohio with the most overdose deaths, doubling Fayette County’s 19, which came in second on the list.

“We have not been doing anything to combat that, and we need to do that,” Thoroughman said.

The new sheriff is also working on getting a K-9 unit for the department with plans already in motion for training and grants to help pay for the costs. Thoroughman shared he is focusing on bringing more resources to the county by applying for grants and other sources of income.

“I have a person coming in with me, who is great at getting grants, and we are really excited to offer more resources without costing the people anything,” Thoroughman said.

During Thoroughman’s campaign for Scioto County Sheriff, he promised Scioto County residents he would be a sheriff for the people. In keeping his promise, Thoroughman shared that he plans to hold community roundtables with each township and community and increase the number of patrolmen on the streets.

“Each of our townships is going to and do have unique issues that face them, and I want to hear what those problems are so we can face them together,” Thoroughman said. “We are working with the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office on a special project and more of that will come out later.”

As for Monday, while this will be Thoroughman’s first time working in a Sheriff’s office, he said his team has several years of experience working in law enforcement and will start bright and early. Thoroughman plans to observe each department and learn the inner workings.

“Each agency has great ideas, and if we all work together, I think we can make Scioto County a better and safer place to live,” Thoroughman said.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman being sworn in at the Scioto County Courthouse Wednesday evening. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/01/web1_Sheriff.jpg Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman being sworn in at the Scioto County Courthouse Wednesday evening. Thoroughman’s daughter pinning his badge onto his jacket after being sworn in as Scioto County Sheriff. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/01/web1_sheriff-2.jpg Thoroughman’s daughter pinning his badge onto his jacket after being sworn in as Scioto County Sheriff. Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman and Judge Howard Harcha shake hands during a swearing-in ceremony at the Scioto County Courthouse. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/01/web1_Sheriif-3.jpg Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman and Judge Howard Harcha shake hands during a swearing-in ceremony at the Scioto County Courthouse.

By Adam Black ablack@aimmediamidwest.com

