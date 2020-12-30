1 death; 47 new cases reported Wednesday

SCIOTO — The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments regrettably reported an additional death during the past month in connection with the COVID-19 virus.

The victim is a 69-year-old woman who died on December 11.

The death brings the total to 53 Scioto County residents that have passed away in connection with the virus. COVID-19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however, it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

Scioto EMA and the health departments offered their condolences to the families.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 47 new cases Wednesday for Scioto County. The new cases bring the total to 4,159 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 78 additional recoveries reported by ODH Wednesday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 3,173 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH also reported 2 additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Wednesday bringing the total to 293 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS).

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/12/web1_COVID-19-Update-for-Wednesday-Dec-30-2020.jpg