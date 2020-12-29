Council increases city employees’ salaries in final 2020 session

PORTSMOUTH — Mayor Kevin Johnson struck the gavel slightly after 7:20 p.m. to adjourn the City Managers’ session Monday, concluding both the meeting and the year for Portsmouth City Council.

A considerable portion of the meeting was spent in executive session, a 32-minute closed doors discussion regarding employee pay, before attending to the seven items on their agenda.

Those items were subject to several amendments, starting with a modification of the pay period for a code enforcement spreadsheet. That money, $240 per month, will go to Shawnee State University through an agreement until June instead of May as previously listed in the legislation.

5th Ward councilperson Edwin Martell proposed changes to a salary ordinance, which increased the pay of public employees, law enforcement and firefighters. Council agreed to what was already listed on the agenda, which saw varying increases effective at the start of 2021.

Those originally listed increases were as followed:

2.75% wage hike for the Fraternal Order of Police Dispatchers Unit dating back to Jan. 1, 2020, plus a 12.5% wage increase effective Jan. 1, 2021

2.75% wage increase for non-union employees effective Jan. 1, 2021

2.75% wage increase for FOP Scioto Lodge 33 effective Jan. 1, 2021

2.5% wage increase for IAFF Local 9 effective Jan. 1, 2021

2.5% wage increase for AFSCME Council 8 Local 1039 effective Jan. 1, 2021

2.75% wage increase for AFSCME Council 8 Local 1039C effective Jan. 1, 2021

Martell and later City Auditor Trent Williams added that salaries for the City Manager, Auditor, Clerk, and Solicitor needed to be changed. City Manager Sam Sutherland’s increase fell in-line with those of the non-union employees, while Williams and City Dianna Ratliff saw larger increases.

The amended ordinance now lists their respective wages as $74,588 and $41,334, increases of 16.7% each from what was originally listed.

At first, Solicitor John Haas understood that he could not receive a wage increase until Williams reminded him of the agreement reached last December. Through this, his salary went up to $63,866.

This item surpassed the three-reading rule and later passed in 4-0 vote, where first and second Ward Council members Sean Dunne and Charlotte Gordon were not in attendance.

“We voted on that six times,” quipped Johnson. “There were a lot of votes on that legislation.”

Council moved through the remaining pieces of legislation- appropriation of $41,000 to the Portsmouth Municipal Court Security Fund, adopting the Scioto County Natural Hazards Mitigation, and removing 10% pension pickup to the FOP Dispatchers Unit- quickly with minimal discussion.

By Patrick Keck pkeck@aimmediamidwest.com

