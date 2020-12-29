78 new COVID cases reported Tuesday

SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 78 new cases on Tuesday for Scioto County.

The new cases bring the total to 4,112 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 73 additional recoveries by ODH Tuesday for Scioto County bringing the number of recoveries to 3,095 over the course of the pandemic.

There were 13 new hospitalizations reported on Tuesday bringing the total to 291 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS).

