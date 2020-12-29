Applications deadline for Commissioners’ seat open until Jan. 10.

SCIOTO — Since Commissioner Mike Crabtree’s passing earlier this month, the Scioto County Commissioners have mourned without their friend and carried out their usual business. Within a few weeks, however, the Board could regain a third member.

Scioto County Republican Party Chairman Rodney Barnett said the party will receive applications from candidates vying for the open Commissioners seat until Jan. 10, two days prior to the Central Committee’s monthly meeting.

Vacancies for county positions such as the coroner, engineer, or sheriff must be taken care of by the political party of the prior officeholder within a 45-day window according to Ohio Revised Code 305.02. Crabtree, a Republican, therefore will have his former position filled by the county GOP Central Committee, composed of members in the county’s 77 voting precincts.

Commissioner Bryan Davis received questions on the matter during the Board’s final 2020 meeting on Dec. 15, where he described the reasoning behind not choosing a temporary appointment.

“The major factor is whoever we pick may be a different person than what the Central Committee may pick,” he said. “Also, there is no need to do it at this time.”

Davis also said the next Commissioner will not serve the entire four-year term that Crabtree won in November but would run again if they choose to do so in the 2022 election.

Those interested in the position are told to email Barnett: rhslbarnett@gmail.com

