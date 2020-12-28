8 deaths; 40 new COVID cases reported Monday

SCIOTO — The Portsmouth City and Scioto County Health Departments reported eight additional deaths during the past two weeks in connection with the COVID-19 virus.

The victims are two 61-year old men who both died on the 15, a 78-year old woman who died on the 16, a 102-year old woman who died on the 22, a 61-year old man who died on the 23, an 89-year old woman who died on the 23, a 66-year old woman who died on the 26 and a 71-year old man who died on the 27.

The deaths bring the total to 52 Scioto County residents that have passed away in connection with the virus. COVID-19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however, it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

Scioto EMA and the health departments offered their condolences to the families.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 40 new cases Monday for Scioto County. The new cases bring the total to 4,034 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 72 additional recoveries reported by ODH Monday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 3,022 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH also reported two additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Monday bringing the total to 278 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS).

