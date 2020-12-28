Two die in Athens County crash

ATHENS COUNTY — Two people have died, following a crash in Athens County Sunday.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, Laiken Nicole Salyers, 23, of Wheelersburg and Richard R. Turner, 20, from East Orange, New Jersey died in a crash on Dairy Lane in Athens County.

The Athens OSHP Post believes the crash happened overnight but was not noticed until 8:30 a.m. Troopers believe the car failed to negotiate a curve and lost control on an ice-covered road. The car slid off the left side of the road and overturned in a creek.

Both were students at Ohio University.

OSHP is asking anyone with information to contact the Athens Patrol Post at (740) 593-6611.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/12/web1_Screenshot_2020-03-20-Daily-Times-pdtnews365-Instagram-photos-and-videos-7.jpg