28 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) on Sunday reported 28 new positive COVID-19 cases for Scioto County.

The new cases bring the total to 3,994 since the start of the outbreak.

The ODH also reported Sunday 60 more persons who previously tested positive for the virus, have recovered, bringing the total of presumed recoveries to 2,950 people over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported six additional hospitalizations Sunday bringing the total to 276 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

The ODH also reported 72 new cases on Saturday for Dec 25 and 26.

As of Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, there have been 519 COVID-19 Vaccines administered in Scioto County.

It is the plan of the Scioto County Joint Information Center to keep you informed as to how many vaccines are given in our county.

