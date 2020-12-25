End of an era

After 31 years of service as a Board Certified Radiologist, Dr. Norman Jacobs will be retiring from Southern Ohio Medical Center.

Dr. Jacobs, originally from NYC, obtained a Bachelor’s Degree from City College of New York, a Master’s degree in physics additionally passing a Ph.D. exam in physics while at the University of Pennsylvania, completed Medical School at Temple University, a Diagnostic Radiology Residency and a Neuroradiology Fellowship at Duke University. Dr. Jacobs was the first Fellowship trained Radiologist in Portsmouth Ohio and about a Certificate of Added Qualification from the American Board of Radiology.

Over the last 31 years, Dr. Jacobs has made an incredible impact at SOMC by helping to advance our technology and provide excellent patient care.

Always seeking a better way, Dr. Jacobs has worked diligently to help our community stay up to date in the ever-changing world of health care and medical imaging. With a commitment to science, he has helped to bring innovative technologies to SOMC and our rural area. In 1989, he oversaw the install of SOMC’s first MRI unit, creating endless opportunities and benefits for both the organization and our patients. Was the first to offer Coronary CTA, Breast MRI and Prostate MRI.

Along with technology Dr. Jacobs has always had a passion for his patients. He is one of only a few radiologists trained to read cardiac and prostate MRI studies. With over 12 medical articles published in numerous medical journals such as American Journal of Radiology and Medical Clinics of North America, Dr. Jacobs has always been at the forefront of providing advanced imaging exams for our Appalachia region.

Dr. Jacobs has also shared his passion for medicine with medical students and residents and has previously served as an Assistant Clinical Professor at Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Outside of his time spent in medicine he has many intriguing and diverse past-times. Dr. Jacobs has owned a local Book Store, authored non-medical novels, was an initial investor in local internet services, is an voracious reader of medical and non-medical books, rode Harley Davidson motorcycles, and loves animals.

Dr. Jacobs and his wife (Cheryl) have a soft spot for furry, four legged friends. They have currently rescued nine dogs.

Jacobs’ anticipated post-medical career activities include maintaining a slower paced lifestyle and continuing to write. He is currently a member of the International Thriller Writers and the Authors Guild. His newest novel, a suspenseful page turner titled “A Divine Wind: Thriller in the Middle East.” is available on Amazon/B&Nobles

The soon-to-be retired Dr. Norman Jacobs will leaving from Southern Ohio Medical Center after 31 years of employment as a radiologist. Here Dr. Jacobs is pictured in 1989 when the Southern Ohio Magnetic Resonance Center first opened. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/12/web1_Adams-_-SOMC.jpg The soon-to-be retired Dr. Norman Jacobs will leaving from Southern Ohio Medical Center after 31 years of employment as a radiologist. Here Dr. Jacobs is pictured in 1989 when the Southern Ohio Magnetic Resonance Center first opened. Submitted photo