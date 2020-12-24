SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 44 new cases Thursday (12/24/2020) for Scioto County. The new cases bring the total to 3,894 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 77 additional recoveries reported by ODH Thursday for Scioto County bringing the number of recoveries to 2,735 over the course of the pandemic.

There was one new hospitalization reported Thursday by ODH bringing the total to 270 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID19.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS) again this week.

Scioto County met only two (2) of the seven (7) indicators this week including: Indicator 1: New Cases per Capita and Indicator; 3: Non-Congregate Cases

Indicators Scioto County did not meet included: Indicator 2: New Cases Increase; Indicator 4: Emergency Department Visits; Indicator 5: Outpatient Visits; Indicator 6: Hospital Admissions; and Indicator 7: ICU Bed Occupancy.

Scioto County will remain at Level 3 (RED) until Indicator 1: New Cases per Capita, drops below 100. This week Scioto County’s New Cases per Capita was at 790.03 per 100K. Last week Scioto County was at 978.51 per 100K.

