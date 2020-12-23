SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 44 new cases Wednesday (12/23) for Scioto County. The new cases bring the total to 3,850 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 66 additional recoveries reported by ODH Wednesday for Scioto County bringing the number of recoveries to 2,658 over the course of the pandemic.

There was one new hospitalization reported Wednesday by ODH bringing the total to 269 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID19.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS).

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/12/web1_Covid-_-122320.jpg