River Days Pageant crowns new queen

SCIOTO — Scioto County has crowned a new queen.

Miss River Days has a new queen after hosting the competition Saturday. Hosted the weekend before Christmas, it may not have looked like past River Days Pageants with all the fanfare, parade and a packed audience. Still, with the help of many in the community, it was a time of anticipation and excitement, as close as it could get in a time of the pandemic.

Ezra Veach was crowned Miss River Days 2020. Two other young ladies were chosen to be part of Veach’s court, Shelby Easter from Glenwood (New Boston) was chosen first runner-up and Sydney Carter from West was chosen as second runner-up.

“I was beyond amazed because they did it in the contestant order and I was kind of nervous,” Veach said. “I was the last contestant, and I was like, I don’t know if I’m going to get in and it was the last spot. My heart started racing and I thought, this is it, maybe I’ll get in.”

Veach shared what it was like to be proclaimed Miss River Days.

“It didn’t even set in, I thought I was in a complete dream, it was like a dream come true. With them putting the crown on and everything, it felt like a whole other world,” Veach said.

Veach’s platform as Miss Minford for Miss River Days was called ‘More to the Story’ focusing on living with someone with drug addiction.

“I had an immediate family member who went through addiction and other members of my family too and I knew how much I went through,” Veach said. “I didn’t want anybody else to feel alone whenever they went through it in their family.”

Veach explained it was really hard for her to talk to people about what she was going through at that time. She said when she finally got to talk to someone who had gone through it too, it was a relief.

Veach is a member of the Directly Affected group started by Jocelyn Cooper out of Minford, for children that have been affected by drug abuse in their families and that has helped her be able to talk openly with people who understand and get her platform out there.

Talking about her interview earlier in the day Saturday, she said, “They asked me about the murals in Portsmouth, my family’s business, and they asked about my platform and how it can save kids today.”

Veach shared her experience the minutes after being crowned.

“I was literally up there taking pictures and I was thinking, ‘I want to see my dad, I want to see my mom.’ My mom and my dad are my biggest supporters, and I knew they were going to be so happy and so proud of me and I was waiting to hug them,” Veach said. “I hadn’t been able to see them much that whole day because we were so busy. Me and my dad are like best friends. My dad was in tears when he saw me walk out in my dress for evening gown.”

Veach looks forward to serving the community as Miss River Days, “I’m so excited to get to go to festivals or parades and tell anybody or everybody about Portsmouth and the great things about Portsmouth and what’s all down here, to get the word out, and I can’t wait to spread my platform more. I am so thankful for all the girls in the pageant this year, they are the sweetest set of girls that I could have ever been with and I’m so thankful to have that group. I am so thankful, and I think all the girls were so happy that we finally got to do the pageant.”

River Days 2020 Queen and her court Left to Right: Shelby Easter Miss Glenwood 1st Runner-up, Queen Ezra Veach Miss Minford, and 2nd Runner-up Sydney Carter Miss West. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/12/web1_EZRA-Queen.jpg River Days 2020 Queen and her court Left to Right: Shelby Easter Miss Glenwood 1st Runner-up, Queen Ezra Veach Miss Minford, and 2nd Runner-up Sydney Carter Miss West. Courtesy Photos https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/12/web1_ezra3.jpg Courtesy Photos A totally shocked Queen, Ezra Veach getting her crown. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/12/web1_GJ4A6136.jpg A totally shocked Queen, Ezra Veach getting her crown. Photo Courtesy: Kevin Hoop

Ezra Veach Miss Minford wins title

