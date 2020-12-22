Dunne pushes tourism, city improvement through Portsmouth-edition Monopoly

PORTSMOUTH — Sometimes work in Portsmouth City Council can be all fun and games.

Attempting to build tourism and excitement about life in Portsmouth, 1st Ward Councilman Sean Dunne is devising a plan to build the city’s own version of a famed boardgame.

That game, Monopoly, has the primary objective of collecting properties and receiving enough of an opponent’s money through rent to drive them into bankruptcy.

Portsmouth’s version, depending if Council moves this discussion item into legislation, however, is not so much a competition but would be more focused on the listing of properties or places to visit.

“Really what it is for someone living in or near Portsmouth is provided information of things to do and places to go,” he said, inspired by a similar model from a Cincinnati-based company.

As a Shawnee State University professor, he also sees this idea as one that could help his students get a better feel for what to do during their free time.

“This gives them ideas and would improve their experience,” Dunne said, believing it could improve the university’s retention rates along the way. “If they didn’t know about a certain park or café to go to, this will help those that are new to the area or even those who just haven’t tried these venues.”

There is a cost attached to the project, although an exact amount is unknown at this point, but Dunne said during the City Managers’ session on Dec. 14 there is considerable interest from private and public entities.

Requiring sponsorship, Dunne said the city will serve as the primary sponsor with the ability for other organizations to buy spots on the board.

Money received through this process would go towards the purchase of approximately 1,000 games. If more than $10,000 is collected, Dunne would like to see those funds inserted into an Acorns account, an investment and savings service.

With a strong account, those funds can go to road improvement projects such as the re-paintings of curbsides. A schedule for those repairs would need to be created, said Dunne, used to determine how frequent that work would need to be done.

“This will have a material benefit for the city,” he said, where the money raised could go into a variety of city improvement programs.

The city has actually been part of a Monopoly game in the past, Dunne recently coming into possession of a board created by the Portsmouth Kiwanis Club. The board, dating back to 1980, included spots such as the Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home and those outside of town like the Mex-Itali Inn in West Portsmouth and Joe and Ann’s Shake and Shoppe in Rosemount.

Dunne is leaning towards making the game more based within the city limits, but is open to expanding into new territories if the need is there. The city might also look into selling the game to SSU or the Scioto County Welcome Center.

If the votes have it, the city could start taking steps to creating the game in February. With it taking a few months to craft, Dunne projects a timeline of early summer for it to be ready.

By Patrick Keck pkeck@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Patrick Keck (740)-353-3501 ext. 1931, by email at pkeck@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @pkeckreporter. © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.

