SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 30 new cases Tuesday for Scioto County.

The new cases bring the total to 3,806 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 77 additional recoveries reported by ODH Tuesday for Scioto County bringing the number of recoveries to 2,592 over the course of the pandemic.

There were 7 new hospitalizations reported Tuesday by ODH bringing the total to 268 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS).

