recovery efforts expected to last until late January for missing employee

ADAMS COUNTY — The recovery efforts for Jamie Fitzgerald is expected to last until mid to late January, according to a statement from the Adamo Group.

Fitzgerald, who has been missing since Dec. 9 when the old Killen Generating Station in Adams County collapsed, has still not been recovered from the site. The company said in a previous statement Fitzgerald did not survive the collapse, and that the process to find him would take up to two weeks.

In a statement released Monday, the company stated:

“Recovery work is continuing at the Adamo Group’s Killen Generating Station demolition site in Adams County, Ohio. Based on the observations and knowledge of our team and the first responders on-site, our immediate focus is recovering our missing employee and ensuring the safety of the crews working on the recovery effort. As a company, we have our very best people, specialized and top-of-the-line equipment and every available resource on the site. Recovery work is expected to be completed in mid to late January.

Adamo continues to fully cooperate and take direction from the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health (OSHA) investigation team and local officials – including providing all requested data and documentation – to safely conduct the recovery operation of Mr. Fitzgerald and to determine the cause of the incident.

As previously announced, Adamo has engaged Thornton Tomasetti to assist in the recovery. Thornton Tomasetti is a nationally recognized engineering firm with extensive, directly related experience from its work on similar types of incidents throughout the country. The firm, along with input and direction from OSHA, will execute an engineering plan that allows the recovery process to continue without endangering workers, law enforcement representatives and first responders.

Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the loved ones of the workers who lost their lives is this tragic accident.”

