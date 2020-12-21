4 deaths; 43 New covid cases reported Monday

SCIOTO — The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments reported four more local deaths in connection with the COVID-19 virus.

The latest victims are an 83-year old woman who died Friday, an 82-year old woman who died Saturday, an 88-year old man that died Sunday, and a 37-year old woman Monday.

The deaths bring the total to 44 Scioto County residents that have passed away in connection with the virus. COVID19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however, it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

Scioto EMA and the health departments offered their condolences to the families.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 43 new cases Monday for Scioto County. The new cases bring the total to 3,776 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 67 additional recoveries reported by ODH Monday for Scioto County bringing the number of recoveries to 2,515 over the course of the pandemic.

There were no new hospitalizations reported Monday so the total stays at 261 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS).

