Girl Scout cares for others

A local Girl Scout of Troop #2659 with her leader, Karen Crum, has reached an impressive achievement not very many girls can say they have.

Hunter Slack is a 15-year-old freshman at South Webster High School and just found out that she was awarded the silver award in Girl Scouts. The Girl Scout Silver Award is the highest honor a Girl Scout Cadette can achieve and is the second-highest award of the Girl Scouts of the USA. The award is not a guarantee, members have to go through interviews and then the Girl Scouts decide if the project is worthy of the Silver.

To attain the silver award, a girl has to complete a project and explain why she chose that project. After many different ideas and a lot of research, Hunter decided to build “Buddy Benches” for Bloom Vernon Elementary School. The benches have been placed on the BVE playground. The buddy benches’ idea was for students who are feeling sad, lonely, discouraged or need a friend to talk to. They can sit on the bench. When another student sees someone sitting on the bench, they can walk over and talk to them. This is how new friendships can be made. Hunter, with help from her dad, built the benches from the ground up.

“I know a lot of my personal friendships that have lasted were made sitting on a bench at school talking,” Slack said. “Just because we weren’t picked to play a game, just because we were lonely and we needed a new friend. I just thought that it would be a g0od way to help the younger kids make new friends. I made two benches, one for each playground.”

Hunter said she worked with Sandy Smith, BVE principal and 4th-grade teacher Emily Hempill, who she said had helped her at the beginning of the project. Hunter dedicated the benches to Bloom Vernon Elementary students Sunday, Dec. 13, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, with her family, Smith, Hempill, Girl Scout Troop and their moms present.

“It was really exciting and personal. This has been something that I’ve been dedicating time to for a while. It was good to finally say these are what I’ve done,” Slack said.

Slack’s mother, Judy, said, “Dad and I are super proud of Hunter. She gives her all to everything she does. She always puts God first, others second and herself last. We are truly blessed to be the parents of two great kids.”

Slack is not only active in Girl Scouts, but she is very active in the Wait’s Baptist Church Bus Ministry, junior church and choir. She is also in 4-H, National FFA Organization, Golf team, Track and Field, Mock Trial, Youth and Government, and she is an honors student at SWHS plus volunteers with the Big Buddy Program at BVE. (The academic enrichment program at the elementary where you just help in a classroom if a teacher needs help, after school at the elementary).

There is also a Girl Scout gold award and Slack said that there is specific training that they have to do and community service, but she plans on starting to achieve that award as soon as she completes that training.

Hunter Slack (center) stands behind the other bench she made (Be Kind), with her girls scout friends (L to R) Savannah Williams, Mia Crum, Slack, Maelynn Howell, and Abby Webb. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/12/web1_gs.jpg Hunter Slack (center) stands behind the other bench she made (Be Kind), with her girls scout friends (L to R) Savannah Williams, Mia Crum, Slack, Maelynn Howell, and Abby Webb. Submitted Photos Hunter Slack, 15 and a freshman at South Webster High School from Troop #2659 shows one of the two buddy benches that she made. This one says: “The only way to have a friend is to be a friend.” https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/12/web1_gsbench2.jpg Hunter Slack, 15 and a freshman at South Webster High School from Troop #2659 shows one of the two buddy benches that she made. This one says: “The only way to have a friend is to be a friend.” Submitted Photos

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

