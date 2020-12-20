Fluor-BWXT provides $24,676 grant to Scioto County business

Scioto County, Ohio- Scioto County’s Swartz Race Cars is expanding with the help of a $24,676 grant from Fluor-BWXT (FBP) and the Joint Economic Development Initiative of Southern Ohio (JEDISO).

Swartz Race Cars is known throughout the racing industry for their expertise and innovation in building custom-fit chassis and components, particularly late model dirt cars. Swartz builds everything at their shop in Minford and has customers around the world – shipping chassis and parts as far away as South Africa and Australia.

“This grant has put our business a lot further up the ladder than I ever thought we would be,” said owner Audie Swartz. “I may have had to quit before I made it this far if it wasn’t for this support from Fluor-BWXT.”

“Swartz Racing is a wonderful example of a homegrown business that is making significant contributions to our local economy by growing nationally and globally,” said Deputy Site Project Director Greg Wilkett. “The Fluor-BWXT Community Commitment Fund is dedicated to assisting these types of businesses as they find ways to grow and increase their workforce.”

With the grant, Swartz purchased new equipment that has transformed his company’s efficiency and ability to diversify the business and expand in other potential areas.

“This machine will not only help save time and ensure the same quality with every cut, but it will also help improve safety for all our employees,” said Swartz.

Significant economic investments like these are being made in the region through FBP’s partnership with JEDISO, with the goal to create and retain jobs for a sustainable and strong economy in Pike, Scioto, Ross, and Jackson counties.

Pictured Front Row (l-r) Dafne Mosley (JEDISO), Robert Horton (Scioto County Economic Development), Greg Wilkett (FBP), Audie Swartz (Owner, Swartz Race Cars) Back Row (l-r) Sam Brady (JEDISO), Tim Poe (FBP), Gary Arnett (JEDISO), Cathy Coleman (Scioto County Commissioner), Mark Wark (Scioto County Economic Development) https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/12/web1_swartzphoto.jpg Pictured Front Row (l-r) Dafne Mosley (JEDISO), Robert Horton (Scioto County Economic Development), Greg Wilkett (FBP), Audie Swartz (Owner, Swartz Race Cars) Back Row (l-r) Sam Brady (JEDISO), Tim Poe (FBP), Gary Arnett (JEDISO), Cathy Coleman (Scioto County Commissioner), Mark Wark (Scioto County Economic Development)