Employees retire with a total of eighty-three years of law enforcement service

PORTSMOUTH — Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini announced that three members of his Administrative Staff who have a total combined eighty-three years of service to the law enforcement profession will be retiring.

Chief Deputy Todd D. Miller will be retiring from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, December 18, 2020, after 39 years of public service with the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, Office Manager Karen Coleman will be retiring from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, December 18, 2020, after 22 years of public service with the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office and Captain James Carter will be retiring from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, January 2, 2021, after a total of 22 years of service within the law enforcement profession including fourteen years of public service with the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.

Unfortunately, due to the current COVID-19 pandemic there will be no public reception held however, those who desire to wish them well on their retirement may do so by sending cards to them, Todd Miller, Karen Coleman and/or James Carter, c/o Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, 1025 Sixteenth Street, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662 or by contacting them directly on his Facebook account.

“I am truly appreciative to these employees whom I consider as friends and wish them the best in life,” Donini said.

